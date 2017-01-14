This week’s Law & Order features perhaps a confusing pen salesman | MyWindsorNow.com

Suspicious visit:

At 3:24 p.m. Dec. 26, a man came into the Windsor Police station to report a suspicious person. The man explained that on Dec. 23, a man rang his doorbell then handed him a pen, asking for his opinion on the writing utensil. He thought the behavior was strange so he asked the man to leave. The man did leave, but the man reporting the incident asked for extra police patrols in the area.

Dancing disturbance:

At 11:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, an officer responded to the 200 block of 1st Street on a report of a disturbance. A woman explained the neighbors above her were fighting and being loud. She said she asked them twice to keep the noise down but they didn’t. The officer spoke with the neighbor, who said they weren’t arguing, but dancing. They were given a warning.