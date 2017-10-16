Three charged in alleged connection to string of construction site thefts

Three people were arrested Oct. 1 in alleged connection to a string of construction site thefts across the area, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

The Windsor Police Department arrested Jesse Case, 28, who was charged with theft, possessing a dangerous of illegal weapon, and possession of weapons by previous offenders, all class 5 felonies. Case has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 drug felony; distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale of a controlled substance, a class 1 drug felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class 1 drug misdemeanor; and possession of a defaced firearm, a class 1 misdemeanor, according to the release.

Dheanna McCormic, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 drug felony, and Wesley Allen Lefforge, 39, was arrested on several outstanding warrants, according to the release.

The three were arrested in southern Weld County, after stolen items were traced to their location by the police department. The Weld County Sheriff's Office and Windsor Police Department recovered property from the site that was stolen from location across the Front Range, in addition to drugs and firearms, according to the release.

"Windsor Police acted quickly on the information from the victim, in order to locate and recover the stolen construction equipment," said Lt. Richard Zeigler of the Windsor Police Department in the release. "We're proud of how our team pulled together to take out this illegal operation."

Windsor Police will continue to investigate the location of other stolen property and victims of construction equipment thefts.

The department asks the public — especially construction-related businesses — to keep an inventory of tools, including make, model, and serial numbers, whenever possible. This information is crucial in returning stolen property to the rightful owner, according to the release.