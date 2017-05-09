Three things to know from the Windsor Town Board work session and meeting | MyWindsorNow.com

Monday night's Windsor Town Board work session and meeting included glimpses into future projects and reports from staff on the town's progress in 2017.

The board directed staff to continue pursuing the possibility of an entertainment district in Windsor, and new electric cars to add to the town's fleet, heard from staff about the towns financial and economic progression so far in 2017.

1. Electric cars

During the work session, the Windsor Town Board directed staff to pursue the purchase of two Nissan Leafs for the town. The electric cars, Assistant to the Town Manager Kelly Unger said, will be more efficient for both the Community Recreation Center and the town hall.

Town hall currently has an SUV mainly used by IT and the CRC has a 15-passenger van, neither very efficient, Unger said. The recommendation from staff for the purchase came after the Fleet Commission met to assess the needs of the Fleet Division.

Unger said the group noticed few people often used the SUV and van at one time.

"Even if there was one person using that 15-passenger van, senior ride program would still be using that," she said. "And so that poses an opportunity for something more efficient."

With an electric car at town hall, Unger said, a charging station would also be needed. One option, she said, would be to take the charging station from the CRC and move it to the town hall and add a dual-port charging station at the CRC that could be used by the public and the town.

Unger said the fleet budget has $240,000, and the cost of both electric cars and the new charging station would be $58,000.

Town Manager Kelly Arnold said staff who wanted to were able to try a Nissan Leaf, borrowed from Loveland, and said the vehicles would be able to handle their transportation needs.

"They loved it," he said.

Arnold said the board will likely need to establish protocols for the vehicles' use.

2. Entertainment district

During the board's work session, Town Attorney Ian McCargar described entertainment districts, and the board discussed what an entertainment district might look like in Windsor. After discussion, the board asked for more information and directed staff to pursue the possibility of establishing an entertainment district in Windsor.

McCargar said the town board would create an entertainment district, then a promotional association comprised of representatives from attached businesses inside the district would petition for approval of a common consumption area.

"For example, if you have a row of establishments, they create the promotional association and the local liquor licensing authority creates the common consumption area," he said.

Guests at the establishments within the common consumption area could then purchase beverages and go out into the common area. Regulations would be placed on the common consumption area, like patrons could only go out with beverages, but could not go back inside a different business, the area would need to be enclosed, and the local liquor licensing authority would have regulatory control.

He added all streets within the area would need to be closed to traffic.

Town board members Ivan Adams and Myles Baker said they were concerned about possible fallout from an entertainment district.

"I'm not sold on it," Baker said.

Adams said he felt people may drink too much alcohol and then leave the common consumption area, especially with a big crowd like those he said he has seen in Greeley.

"The bigger the crowd the worse it gets," he said.

If a common consumption area had issues with crowd control or guests leaving the consumption area intoxicated, the liquor licensing authority would convene a hearing, McCargar said, and could revoke a promotional association's common consumption area.

Board member Paul Rennemeyer said he could see the possible benefit to businesses in the area.

3. Economic development and finance

Stacy Johnson, the director of Economic Development in Windsor, said interested businesses continue to investigate the town. Windsor, she said, had 115 prospects in 2016 and has had 46 so far in 2017.

Industrial prospects are still the greatest number, she said, at 58 percent. One challenge, Johnson said, is 50 percent are looking for existing space, which is not always available, but the amount of interest shown from companies is encouraging.

"We've just seen an uptick in activity that's phenomenal," she said.

Dean Moyer, the director of Finance and Information Systems for Windsor said the town shows signs it will continue to grow in 2017, after record-breaking growth in 2016. By the end of March 2017, Moyer said, the town has seen 162 single family building permits, compared to last year's 158 in March.

"It's not really slowing down," he said.