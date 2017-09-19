Three things to know from town board: Affordable housing, metro districts and I-25

Northern Colorado will see changes to I-25 by the end of 2020, CDOT representatives told the Windsor Town Board Monday night. For more information about projects on I-25, go to http://www.codot.gov/projects/north-i-25 .

The Windsor Town Board held a work session Monday night to discuss affordable housing, metro districts and listen to a presentation on I-25 projects from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

1. Affordable housing conversation and study will continue, possible policy changes to come.

The Windsor Town Board discussed options for affordable housing during a Monday night work session discussion, and agreed more input will be needed from area agencies.

Windsor Town Manager Kelly Arnold advised the board, after more than two hours of discussion, to choose areas of affordable housing on which to focus.

"Once you start — for lack of a better word — homogenizing housing, allowing everyone to have inexpensive homes, you're starting to erode those values of what Windsor is which is a unique small town," he said.

Arnold urged the board to focus on people who already live and work in Windsor, so new residents would be encouraged to move to Windsor for the jobs, not for affordable housing.

"Who knows what you're going to create and what you're going to end up bringing to Windsor," he said.

Representatives from Tranquility Tiny Homes attended the work session, to hear the town board's thoughts on brining a development of tiny homes to Windsor.

Scott Ballstadt, planning director for the town of Windsor, said changes to the town's policy would be needed to allow the homes to be built. The town would need to allow smaller lot sizes, he said.

Board member Myles Baker said he thought tiny homes could be an affordable solution, rather than apartment buildings.

Currently, the Windsor Housing Authority shows two affordable locations. The Century III apartments focus on seniors and those who are disabled, and the Windsor Meadows apartments, focused on Windsor's workforce.

A second phase was added to the Windsor Meadows apartments last year, and both phases filled almost instantly.

Carlin Malone, chief planner for the town of Windsor, said rents at the Windsor Meadows apartments are still high, at $950 a month.

Malone said the planning department recommends fixing some gaps in the code, and adjusting it to allow more affordable housing to come to Windsor.

The board agreed to talk to Greeley, Loveland and other area agencies about how to begin the process to bring more affordable workforce and senior housing to Windsor. 2. Windsor Town Board hopes to increase opportunity for resident participation on metropolitan districts.

Windsor Town Board member Ken Bennett said he has been concerned about metro districts not meeting in Windsor.

Because some meet outside the town, and sometimes during the middle of the day, working residents in the districts cannot always make it to the meetings to share concerns or ideas.

Carolyn Steffl, an attorney out of Boulder, said anyone who resides or owns property in a metro district can run for open seats.

Bennett said the town should consider changing its policies to require more transparency from the metro district boards, and to encourage them to meet in Windsor.

"Either real or perceived problems can be compounded by an election process and a board process that seems closed," he said.

Town Attorney Ian McCargarsaid he will research ways to clarify board policy on metro districts.

3. CDOT updates board on I-25 project.

Scott Reese, I-25 project coordinator with the Colorado Department of Transportatioin, said projected growth in Colorado has caused a need for improvements to I-25.

"I've lived in northern Colorado for 25 years, and you can feel the change," he said.

Northern Colorado towns and cities, Reese said, have contributed to the project, in addition to a $15 million TIGER grant.

He focused on the express lane that will be added from Johnstown to Fort Collins.

Construction, he said, is expected to begin in 2018 and be completed in 2020.

Lane closures will largely take place at night, he said, to minimize the impact to daytime traffic, but construction at interchanges will affect the public driving on the road.