Three things to know from Windsor Town Board work session | MyWindsorNow.com

Monday night's Windsor Town Board work session included a look into possible changes to town departments in the next year.

Here are three things to know about the Monday meeting:

1. Public Works and Engineering Department assessment recommends structure change.

A study looking at both the public works and engineering departments recommended the two departments be combined, and a new director be hired to oversee the new, larger department.

Julia Novak, of the Novak Consulting Group, presented a Public Works Department organizational assessment to the board during Monday night's work session.

Novak said the consulting group interviewed 17 people, including the directors of the departments and key staff and stakeholders, and after about three months of study was ready to present recommendations to the board.

"With any organization growing obviously you're going to have some challenges," she said. "You have to adapt as you evolve as an organization."

Some of those challenges included a need for more collaboration between the public works and engineering departments, so the Novak Consulting Group recommended the town add a public services director position. Under the public services director would be an operations manager, currently the public works director position, and engineering manager, currently the engineering director position, and a water resources manager.

Because the departments are "two sides of the same coin," Novak said the combining of the departments should allow for better collaboration, and help the departments examine current operations for possible improvement of their functions.

The next steps, Novak said, will be to provide an implementation plan and address policy and budget implications in the coming months.

Town Manager Kelly Arnold advised the board to revisit the recommendations during the upcoming budget talks. 2. Windsor says farewell to two board members

The Windsor Town Board members and town employees gathered before the work session in the town of Windsor Board Grove to say goodbye to Brenden Boudreau and Christian Morgan, who both resigned from the board this year.

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez and Town Manager Kelly Arnold thanked Boudreau and Morgan for their time on the board.

"When you enter into this realm of service … hopefully it was because you wanted to make your town better, and I think you both embodied that," said Melendez.

Morgan said thanks to the town as well, and said he is honored to have Cindy Scheuerman replace him. Scheuerman was one of eight applicants for Morgan's seat, and the board chose her as his replacement earlier this month.

"It was very humbling to be a representative of so many people and so many great things," Morgan said.

Boudreau said although he and his wife are moving, "Windsor will always be part of our hearts."

The trees that are traditionally planted for outgoing board members in the Windsor Board Grove behind Town Hall will be put in during the spring of 2018, because summer is not the ideal planting time. 3. Traffic study recommends road impact fee increase

Traffic is expected to more than double on most Windsor roadways by 2040, and the Windsor Town Board's efforts to accommodate that growth may lead to more costs for developers.

Scott Ballstadt, Windsor's planning director, said the intent of the road impact fee is so each developer pays its share of new infrastructure needed to accommodate additional traffic due to the new development.

If the developers did not pay more, other Windsor residents would have to pick up the tab for new infrastructure needs, Ballstadt said.

The roadway improvement plan is based on several months of study and planning, with a final report set to be presented to the board in August.

The estimated roadway improvement plan cost is $136.45 million between now and 2040, so a roadway impact fee study was also included in the report.

The study recommends residential roadway impact fees be increased from $2,164 to $3,865, which would be higher than those for Greeley, Loveland, Weld County, Larimer County, and Severance, but lower than the recommended fee for Fort Collins, and the fee for Evans. Per 1,000 square feet, retail would be increased from $3,556 to $5,111, office from $2,905 to $4,706, and industrial from $1,840 to $2,030.

While the fees were displayed for comparison to surrounding areas, Ballstadt said so many factors go into determining fees they may not all be comparable.

"It's hard to make an apples to apples comparison because each community has their own methodology and includes different things in their plan," he said.