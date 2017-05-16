Three things to know: Monday’s joint work session highlights Windsor growth | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Town Board will be holding 20-minute interviews from 5-9 p.m. June 5, with the eight applicants hoping to step in and serve as the District 2 representative on the board. Town Board Member Christian Morgan, the current District 2 representative, resigned in March , and his last meeting will by June 5.

Windsor voters may soon see more funding requests from town agencies.

An annual joint work session was held Monday night, and representatives from several agencies in Windsor gathered at the Art and Heritage Center to give each other an overview of each agency's current and past projects.

Before they began their presentations, all agreed to form a group to begin inter-agency discussions to talk about a popular topic around town: growth.

1. Another school district bond issue may appear on the ballot before 2020.

Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Superintendent Dan Seegmiller said projected growth in the school district means more school buildings may be necessary sooner than the district hoped.

Initially planned for 2020, bonding for buildings to solve the issue of middle schools and elementary schools at capacity may appear on the ballot earlier, Seegmiller said.

"We're looking at much sooner than that just trying to meet capacity needs of our students," he said.

Last year the district added more than 600 students, and Seegmiller said the district expects the same amount of growth this year.

In 2016, district residents approved a $104.8 million bond measure, which will be used primarily to construct a new high school in Severance and to improve the current Windsor High School.

After the work session Monday night, Seegmiller and school board members rushed to a school board meeting, where the board decided to bus students in new subdivisions to either Skyview or Grandview elementary schools. School board member Tempy Bowman said anyone residing in an existing subdivision will continue to stay in their boundary.

For example, he said, the new South Hill subdivision is the only new subdivision with families, and they will not attend Tozer Primary School, which is getting close to capacity. Range View Elementary is past capacity, and will also not take any new students.

Bowman said the board hopes waiting to redraw new school boundaries will cause less disruption to families.

"The thinking behind that is if we wait till the new high school opens then we'll only have to redistrict the whole area once," he said.

2. Clearview Library District hoping to get votes for new building.

Windsor-Severance Library Director Ann Kling said plans are coming along for a new library.

"It's pretty exciting to see what the architects come up with," she said.

Kling said the library board is waiting for the results of a survey before it decides whether to put the new building on the ballot in November. She added that the board anticipates seeing the survey results later this week.

"We have outgrown our space," she said. "We desperately need that new building."

A second public meeting on the possibility for a new library has been set for 5:30 p.m. today.

3. The Windsor- Severance Fire Protection District is seeing an increase in call volume with population growth.

Fire Chief Herb Brady said the district's three fire stations cover about 100 square miles, around 28,000 citizens, but the fire department has not been aiming for a mill levy.

"Growth is our challenge," he said.

In 2010, Brady said, call volume was at 14,074 calls, and last year was at 27,087. But he said the department has not gone for a mill levy.

"We're highly efficient," he said.

He said the department is looking at adding extra capacity "within our walls," and possible restructuring.

While representatives from the library and the school said they are hopefull voters will support additional funding to accommodate growth, Mayor Kristie Melendez said she is concerned residents have "sticker shock," and may not support funding for new buildings in the near future.