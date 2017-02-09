Thursday’s high temperature in Greeley breaks 21-year-old record | MyWindsorNow.com

The high temperature in Greeley on Thursday broke a 21-year-old record.

The mercury hit 68, according to data gathered at a weather monitoring station on the campus of the University of Northern Colorado. The previous record for the day came in 1996, when the high temperature was 67.

National Weather Service forecasters expect Friday’s high to hit 76 degrees under mostly sunny skies. If the high reaches that mark, it will break a 26-year-old mark. On Feb. 10, 1991, the high for the day was 71 degrees.

The weather will cool off on Saturday. The high is expected to reach 58, and there is a chance of rain and snow showers.