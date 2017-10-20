Tickets go on sale for Stein Fjell Lodge Sons of Norway annual event
October 20, 2017
The Stein Fjell Lodge Sons of Norway will host its 38th annual event Oct. 28 at Faith Church, 2707 N. Wilson Ave. in Loveland.
The event will feature a lutefisk and meatball dinner with traditional foods such as herring, lingonberries, lefse and more. Dinner seatings will begin at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. with reservations.
The event will include a Scandinavian gifts and baked goods sale, including the traditional "Butikk."
Cost is $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 5-12. The event is open to the public.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Midge Parkos at (970) 356-7489.