Tickets go on sale Friday for Gnarly Barley Brew Fest in August | MyWindsorNow.com

Tickets for the Gnarly Barley Brew Festival this summer will go on sale Friday.

The brew festival will run from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 5 at The Ranch in Loveland, 5280 Arena Circle, and features live music while visitors sample of a variety of craft beers.

According to a news release, the Ninth Annual Gnarly Barley Brew Festival will feature over 100 different beers from about 26 breweries, including local brands such as WeldWerks Brewing Company and High Hops Brewery.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Fridayat BudweiserEventsCenter.com and the Budweiser Events Center Box Office, 5290 Arena Circle. Groups of eight or more can save on tickets by calling (970) 619-4122.

Tickets for the VIP area are $65 plus fees and include early admission, unlimited sampling, access to the VIP tent with food and specialty beers, a Gnarly Barley T-shirt and a pint glass. General admission tickets are $21 in advance plus fees and include 12 sampling tokens. GA tickets on the day of the event are $30 and include 10 sampling tokens. Designated driver tickets will be available to purchase for $7 and will include a souvenir water bottle.

A portion of every ticket purchased will go toward Special Olympics Colorado.

For more information about Gnarly Barley, go to gnarlybarleybrewfest.com.