Tigges Farm to allow livestock producers to collect pumpkins for feed for donation of their choice

Want some holiday-driven livestock feed for your sheep, goats, donkeys, horses or cattle?

Tigges Farm, 12404 Weld County Road 64 1/2, in Greeley, will allow livestock producers to browse the farm's pumpkin patches and collect pumpkins for livestock feed until Nov. 15. Producers can gather as many pumpkins as they desire for a donation of their choice.

Producers are welcome to the west and south pumpkin patches from now until Nov. 15, according to Tigges Farm manager Kathy Rickart. The east patch will be open Nov. 5-15. Those who plan to collect pumpkins Nov. 9-15 must call (970) 576-8970 before Nov. 8 to schedule a time and date to gather pumpkins.

For more information, contact Kathy Rickart at (970) 576-8970.