Town board allows grazing cows in west Windsor, adopts Complete Streets guide among three things to know from Monday’s meeting | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Town Board met for its regular meeting Monday night.

Here are three things to know about the meeting:

1. Grazing cows

The town board agreed to temporarily allow approximately 15 cows to seasonally graze on each of two plots of land totaling about 60 acres in west Windsor near the Interstate 25 and Colo. 392 interchange.

The property is the same site as the once-proposed "Dealin'" Doug Moreland auto dealership. The owner applied for — and was granted — the same seasonal grazing rights back in 2015 for an adjacent piece of land.

Town Board member Ivan Adams said he doesn't like how it looks and worried having cows at that location in west Windsor might create an unattractive entrance to the town.

"I think there's a lot more land they could use instead this," he said. "My feelings are we don't need cattle there."

"Ideally I think the town would love to have a development on this property, there was the proposal for car dealerships a couple years ago," said Windsor Senior Planner Josh Olhava. "I think right now the applicant is just looking at interim use that helps control the weeds and tall grass."

The temporary cattle grazing should help deal with the site's weeds and tall grass until there's a viable development option, he said.

2. Complete streets

In adopting a complete streets guide for the town, Windsor officials prioritized designing streets with all users in mind.

Adopting a complete streets guide doesn't mandating designs or require town officials to immediately refit existing streets, said Windsor Senior Planner Paul Hornbeck.

He described the complete streets policy as a general ideology of working toward a design style that considers multiple forms of travel like biking, walking and more non-motorized modes of transportation in addition to cars, he said. Designing streets with these users in mind can help improve safety.

From 2011-15, Windsor had 35 bike and pedestrian crashes, with one fatality, Hornbeck said. Main and 7th Streets had the most of those crashes — 11 each.

3. Severance annexation

Town of Severance officials started the process of annexing about 600 acres bordering Windsor's eastern limits at Weld County Road 21.

The concept plan for the area — which sits east of the Village East neighborhood, north of Colo. 392 and south of Severance Middle School — identifies a mix of potential uses from parks and open spaces to residential and commercial developments, Olhava told town board members.

The southern portion of the annexation would include an area along Colo. 392 covered by an agreement between Windsor and Severance to guide development in the area, he said.

Town board members agreed to send a list of comments from staff about the annexation to the town of Severance. The comments ranged from asking developers be required to dedicate 30 feet of additional right-of-way access along Weld 21 to recommending town official carefully examine the floodplain.