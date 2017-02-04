Town of Windsor hires new human resources director | MyWindsorNow.com

The town of Windsor’s new director of human resources, Sherilyn Gourley, started work Monday.

“I’m pleased to welcome Sherilyn to the Town of Windsor,” said Town Manager Kelly Arnold. “I believe Sherilyn brings a wealth of experience to the team and will help position our organization for success as the town continues to grow.”

New to northern Colorado, Gourley brings much Human Resources experience to the role, including 19 years with the Town of Breckenridge, nearly three years with The Village at Breckenridge and 12 years with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in Dallas, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Gourley earned a bachelor’s in business administration from Oklahoma State University and a master’s in education from the University of North Texas.