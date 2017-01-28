Town of Windsor looking for application to advisory boards | MyWindsorNow.com

Town of Windsor looking for application to advisory boards

The town of Windsor is accepting applications for positions on several advisory boards.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 8 for the following advisory board positions:

» Historic Preservation Commission – Two terms expiring March 2021.

» Planning Commission – One term expiring March 2021.

» Water and Sewer Board – Two terms expiring March 2021.

Interested community members must submit applications by 5 p.m. Feb. 8, with interviews to be scheduled shortly after.

Applications can be found at http://windsorgov.com/151/Applications or at the Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St.

Completed applications should be mailed to: Patti Garcia, town clerk/assistant to town manager, town of Windsor, 301 Walnut St., Windsor, CO, 80550. Applications also can be emailed to pgarcia@windsorgov.com.

Information about the different advisory boards, past agendas and meeting minutes can be found at http://windsorgov.com/Boards-Commissions.