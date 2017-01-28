Town of Windsor looking for application to advisory boards | MyWindsorNow.com

Town of Windsor looking for application to advisory boards
January 28, 2017
The town of Windsor is accepting applications for positions on several advisory boards.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 8 for the following advisory board positions:
» Historic Preservation Commission – Two terms expiring March 2021.
» Planning Commission – One term expiring March 2021.
» Water and Sewer Board – Two terms expiring March 2021.
Interested community members must submit applications by 5 p.m. Feb. 8, with interviews to be scheduled shortly after.
Applications can be found at http://windsorgov.com/151/Applications or at the Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St.
Completed applications should be mailed to: Patti Garcia, town clerk/assistant to town manager, town of Windsor, 301 Walnut St., Windsor, CO, 80550. Applications also can be emailed to pgarcia@windsorgov.com.
Information about the different advisory boards, past agendas and meeting minutes can be found at http://windsorgov.com/Boards-Commissions.