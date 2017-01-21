Town of Windsor receives eighth consecutive financial reporting award | MyWindsorNow.com

Town of Windsor receives eighth consecutive financial reporting award

The town of Windsor received its eighth-straight Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the town’s 2015 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

According to the GFOA, the award “is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.”

“Winning this award requires a great deal of work beyond what is legally required,” said Windsor Director of Finance Dean Moyer. “The department works hard to attain this award to show that Windsor’s financial reporting meets national standards.”

The 2015 Town of Windsor Comprehensive Annual Report can be found at http://windsorgov.com/481/Annual-Fin-Reports-CAFR.

For more information, go to the GFOA website at http://www.gfoa.org.