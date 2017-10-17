Town of Windsor working to develop stormwater management program

At Monday night’s Windsor Town Board work session, Downtown Development Authority Director Matt Ashby updated the board on the DDA’s projects over the past year, and plans for the coming year. The DDA budget, Ashby said, will include increases, like $25,000 more for legal fees. The DDA also plans to spend $280,000 in the purchase of the Bertsch parcel, which is expected to be part of the Boardwalk Backlot Development , The DDA budget is expected to come before the board for potential approval at a later meeting.

The town of Windsor will need to develop a stormwater management system in the next few years, an engineer with the city told the town board at Monday night's work session.

The stormwater management program will work to prevent pollution in area waterways, which would mean regulating construction sites, residents and the town itself, said Desa Blair. Runoff from rain or snow carries pollution to those waterways when they come across things like massive amounts of fertilizer in someone's backyard, spilled oil or chemicals at construction sites or antifreeze on the roads.

According to a Blair, the pollutants go through the storm drainage system, then straight into local lakes, streams and rivers.

More than 70 percent of U.S. residents, 215 million, live within two miles of a polluted body of water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"We too are affected, as the Cache la Poudre River is on the State's list of impaired waters for having high levels of e-coli and other pollutants," Blair said in a memorandum to the town board.

This is the first time Windsor's had to worry about stormwater, but its dense population growth of the last few years makes it necessary, even required by the federal government.

The town will need to meet six requirements, Blair said. The first step will be public education and outreach, which she expects will begin in January 2018, about controlling potential pollution sources. The town will also create a mechanism for the community to review the plan and provide input.

Because the town will also need to enforce the new ordinances, at least one new staff member will likely need to be added.

In 2019, Blair said the town plans to begin training staff and notifying the design and building community of upcoming requirements before executing new ordinances in July of 2019.

The process will continue into 2020 and 2021.

"The impact to us and communities like us means we are going to be moving into a different operational era for stormwater," said Kelly Arnold, town manager for Windsor.