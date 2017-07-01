Town offices to close July 4 | MyWindsorNow.com

Town offices to close July 4

Town of Windsor administrative offices, including Town Hall, the Windsor Public Works Department and the Windsor Police Department, will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day, according to a news release from the town.

While administrative offices are closed, Windsor Police officers are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the release. In the case of an emergency, dial 911 at any time of day or night.

The Community Recreation Center administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, however, the facility will be open for use from 6 a.m. to noon.

Normal business hours will resume on Wednesday, July 5.