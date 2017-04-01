Town officials approve economic incentives for The Brands, new oil and gas site approved among three things to know from Windsor’s town board meeting | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor's town board met for its regular meeting Monday night.

Here are three things to know about what happened:

1. Economic Incentives

On a 4-1 vote Windsor's town board approved a broad economic incentive package for Martin Lind's development, The Brands East in southwest Windsor.

Earlier this month Windsor's town board talked through a proposed economic incentive package with Lind that would apply to the entire Windsor section of his $500 million retail, entertainment and lifestyle center in Loveland and Windsor south of The Ranch.

Windsor's section, called The Brands East, includes retail, apartments, a medical facility and more.

The package approved by the board includes two incentives — building permit fee waivers and time-limited sales tax rebates — based on the size of the business.

Mayor Pro Tem Myles Baker voted against the incentive package, saying he had concerns with the length of the 25-year tax rebates included in it. Board members Christian Morgan and Ivan Adams were absent from the meeting.

"I think this an important economic development project," said Mayor Kristie Melendez. "Without this (economic incentive package) this project would not be coming. We've seen all kinds of major projects up and down the corridor from Scheels to Costco that without major incentive packages would not happen."

Town Board Member Brenden Boudreau, who has a recorded history of criticizing and opposing economic incentives, supported this package.

He said he liked the lack of out-of-pocket risk for the town and effort to keep the incentives equal between Windsor and Loveland in the agreement.

Prior to this agreement Lind had done economic incentives with Windsor on a business-by-business basis, but this broad and inclusive plan will expedite the process, keep the area competitive with other towns and give Lind the ability to negotiate better with prospective businesses, he said

This incentive package offers permit fee waiver credits of up to $6.60 per square foot of the building. However, officials and Lind agreed Monday night that with the town's fee structure no projects planned for the development would cost enough to claim the entirety of the fee waiver credit.

The value of the sales tax rebates scales based on the size of the business.

Windsor has a 3.95 percent sales tax.

The incentives the largest retailer category, called anchors stores, would get 2 percentage points of the town's sale tax rebated — although through a roundabout method to accommodate Colorado tax law — for 25 years. The middle category, junior anchor stores, would get 2 percentage points of the town's sale tax rebated for 15 years then 1.25 percentage points for the next 10 years. All non-anchor stores would get a 1.25 percentage point sales tax rebate for 25 years.

The economic incentive package Lind said is similar the one he crafted with Loveland. The entire development should have a level playing field and so economic incentives on one side don't outweigh the other.

According to documents from Lind's Water Valley Land Company, they predict more than $120 million in annual sales from Windsor's portion of The Brands, more than $220 million in construction expenses and the creation of 1,990 permanent jobs and 1,750 construction jobs.

2. Oil and Gas pad

Windsor's town board unanimously approved a 13-well oil and gas site at the north end of Windsor.

Extraction Oil and Gas has proposed a well at the edge of a 75-acre, empty piece of land zoned "residential mixed use" about a quarter of a mile northwest of Colo. 257 and Weld County Road 76.

The nearest residence sits about 610 feet to the south of proposed well site with the Northwest Estates Subdivision about 690 feet to the west, according to town documents.

Extraction held a neighborhood meeting to talk about the project in January, said Windsor Chief Planner Carlin Barkeen. Only one resident expressed a serious concern at that time — a wedding at a nearby property which Extraction officials agreed to work around to preserve the view — and no member of the public expressed concerns about the project Monday night.

Blane Thingelstad, with Extraction Oil and Gas, gave town board members more information on the well site and explained the landscaping and fencing the site would use to mask sounds and visual. Additionally the site will pipe out its oil and gas products to reduce road traffic and connect to the electrical grid to prevent gas generator noise.

The company worked hard to develop and plan best practices for the site, he said.

3. Temporary parking expansion

Officials approved a two-year, 180-space temporary gravel parking lot for the Power to Play facility, 5802 Crooked Stick Drive.

The lot would help relieve the sports facility parking problems while giving its owner time to work on a permanent parking solution, said Windsor Senior Planner Josh Olhava.

The agreement approved unanimously by the town board Monday requires the temporary lot be in place by April 28.