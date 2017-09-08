‘Trackmaster’ hot rod on display at Aims Community College open house in Windsor

An Aims Community College open house will showcase "Trackmaster" Jerry Magnuson's final hot rod Monday.

The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Aims Automotive and Technology Center, 1120 Southgate Drive in Windsor.

According to a news release from Aims, co-builder Daniel Vehse will talk to students and answer questions from the public about how the 1923 Roadster was engineered and built.

Now deceased, Magnuson is a legend in the hot rod community was a substantial supporter of the Aims Automotive programs, according to Aims' release. Magnuson grew up in Greeley and Eaton and started his own custom auto shop as a high school sophomore.

In 1957, Magnuson helped establish the Igniters Car Club of Weld County, which still supports the Aims Car Show each year. From there, he had careers as a franchisee of Snap-On Tools, a mechanic on the crew of racing star Dan Gurney and finally, owner of Magnuson Products Co., where he designed and manufactured superchargers, trademarked as "Magna Chargers," the release stated.

In 2010, Magnuson built "Magnatude" which won Hot Rod Magazine's Car of the Year Award, according to the release.

Magnuson's second — and final — car was finished earlier this year. The car features a hand fabricated body based on a 1923 Model T roadster. The IMCA Spec LS3 V8 engine puts out 530 horsepower and the car features a Legend LGT-700 5-seed transmission.

"Trackmaster" will be on display at the Goodguys Car Show over the weekend at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, and the Aims display on Monday offers a way for fans to get a more in-depth look at it and a way for Aims students to learn about the engineering that went into the hot rod, according to the release.