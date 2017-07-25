UPDATE: Colo. 392 reopened in both directions near Windsor; one man hospitalized after traffic crash | MyWindsorNow.com

Authorities closed Colo. 392 near Windsor for a little over an hour on Tuesday morning because of a traffic crash involving a semitrailer truck and a sedan.

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Trooper Nate Reid said he did not immediately have much information about the crash. However, he said troopers were notified of the crash at 7:11 a.m. The crash happened on Colo. 392 near Weld County Road 13, which is just outside the Windsor town limits.

Reid said the crash involved a semitrailer truck and a Chevy Impala. He said the driver of the Impala, a man whose name was not immediately released, had to be extricated from car, and he was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. No other information about his condition or the crash was immediately known, Reid said.

Authorities closed Colo. 392, which is also known as Main Street in that area, in both direction between Weld County Road 13 and 17th Street as emergency responders worked to clear and investigate the traffic crash. The highway was reopened in both directions about 8:20 a.m., according to town of Windsor tweets.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.