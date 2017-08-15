Treasure Island Demonstration Garden celebrates 10 years of charity

The garden is open for public viewing from sunrise to sunset. For more information, call the volunteers at 303-726-7634.

The Treasure Island Demonstration Garden features hundreds of plants that flourish in Windsor and is open to the public. Volunteers maintain the garden from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the growing season. No experience is necessary, however interested volunteers are asked to attend a training session at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the garden.

The Treasure Island Demonstration Garden offers area residents free workshops on various gardening topics. The final August event will be held from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, on vegetable picking, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Brenda Kirschner's son, Peter, used to love visiting the Treasure Island Demonstration Garden in Windsor.

Kirschner said her U.S. military veteran son found the flowers and vegetables peaceful.

"It's just a wonderful thing," Kirschner said.

She, too, enjoys spending time among all the plants in the garden.

"I love watching things grow," she said.

The demonstration garden is run almost entirely through the work of volunteers, and Kirschner is one of them. Colorado Master Gardeners are often on hand to offer advice to those who stop by the property, on the south side of Eastman Park along the Poudre River Bike Path.

The DiGGers, or Demonstration Garden Group, runs the garden in partnership with the town of Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department. The DiGGers are master gardeners who show visitors trees, shrubs, flowers, vegetables and other plants that can grow in Windsor, said Bill Platt, a master gardener and one of the garden's founders.

The town provides the land, which is comprised of just over an acre stretched to be nearly as long as two football fields. The town also provides water for the garden, and volunteers help keep it alive, Platt said.

Often, the garden holds workshops with guest speakers for residents to learn more about how to cultivate certain plants.

From colorful roses to cabbage, the garden features a wide variety of plant life, all of which needs frequent tending.

But the peace and beauty of the garden are only two of its charms, Kirschner said. It also provides food for those in need of it in Windsor. Platt said last year volunteers sent 4,500 pounds of fresh vegetables to the Windsor-Severance Food Pantry.

"It's so nice to know we can grow food for people who need food," said Kirschner.

This year, the group has already donated more than 1,000 pounds of food to the food pantry. Tuesday morning, they picked 250 pounds of vegetables.

"The people that come into the food pantry, they appreciate it so much," said Brenda Heckman, the food pantry director.

Lisa Burenheide and Kristin Jacobs, both Windsor residents, wandered through the garden Tuesday with their morning coffee, looking at all the flowers and vegetables. Jacobs said she recently moved to a new Windsor home, and was glad to see what grows well in Windsor as she works on landscaping.

"I love how there's such a wide variety of vegetation," Burenheide agreed.

The demonstration garden also carries a lot of memories for one of its most frequent caretakers. Platt founded the garden 10 years ago with Ginny McBurney, when they both were working to become Colorado Master Gardeners. There was nowhere for them to practice their craft in Windsor, so Platt and McBurney decided the town needed a new garden.

Now, a rose garden toward one end of the long, narrow stretch of land commemorates McBurney's work on the garden. The roses that surround benches and an arbor were planted in her memory through donations from her family, after she died a couple years ago.

"It's just wonderful," Platt said. "It's one of the areas I think we take the most pride in because it's a memorial to her."