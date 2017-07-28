Tribune opinion: County audit should be released sooner rather than later | MyWindsorNow.com

Just give us the darn audit, would ya?

The "us" in this case is taxpayers. The "audit" is the one commissioned by the Weld County Council to explore wait times and office morale at the Weld Clerk and Recorder's Office, as well as to explore accusations of unnecessary spending and treatment of employees by Weld County commissioners.

All this last-minute wrangling over potential closed meetings to discuss the results of the audit before it is released to the public, and how and when the audit will be released, just makes us more weary and more skeptical of the entire process.

It is going on 15 months ago The Tribune first reported on the complaints leveled against the Clerk and Recorder's Office. The complaints against commissioners are also old news and have received extensive coverage on these pages.

Sure, we're interested in seeing the results of the audit. Sort of. We wonder if it will really shed new light on the issues, or if it will be just a repetition of the he said, she said accusations that have been flying around county offices for a long time.

We're not sure we understand, however, the commissioners' and county council's desire to see the audit before it is released to the public. It might be a fairly common practice in the private sector. If a business hired a consultant, there likely would be a review with the business owners and some tweaking before the report is officially completed.

It seems odd to us, however, the two entities wanting to review the audit are the ones being investigated. This seems to have the potential to open up a new can of worms, and to allow both sides to quibble with details, again delaying the release of the audit.

And then, of course, the Weld County Council tried to have both sides meet to discuss the audit in what would have been a secret closed-door meeting, in apparent violation of the Colorado Open Meetings Act.

Weld commissioners, thankfully, said no thanks to that. Their proposal in today's paper to allow a 24-hour window of review seems like a good compromise, if you believe it's important to let all sides review the audit.

But overall, we just continue to wonder if the audit is worth the $50,000 of taxpayer money to have it done. We're paying for it. We should get to see it as soon as anybody.

This has dragged on way too long. Let's find out what it says, let all sides throw in their two cents and move on.

— The Tribune Editorial