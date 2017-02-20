Tribune Opinion: Now is the time to register your opinion with Greeley-Evans Transit about a regional bus route | MyWindsorNow.com

We’d like to add our voice to those asking you to register your thoughts about a regional bus route.

Greeley-Evans Transit officials are asking residents what they think about the idea. The potential service area would include Greeley, Evans, Garden City, Windsor and Fort Collins, where need has been identified through several planning studies.

There are, of course, plenty of unanswered questions. Will we use it? How will it be funded? And, we’ll acknowledge that mass transit is expensive and seldom pays for itself. Still, northern Colorado is growing rapidly, and we don’t really see that ending anytime soon. Someday, we’ll need a comprehensive approach to transportation throughout northern Colorado.

At some point, we’ll want answers to all those big questions about the value of a regional mass transit system. Right now, though, we just think it’s important you make your voice heard about a regional route.

To fill out the survey, go to http://www.greeleyevanstransit.com and click the blue “survey” button below the map. Along with helping define the potential service, survey participants will be entered to win an iPad Mini.

For our part, we like that communities around the region are cooperating on the survey. And we’ll note thousands of commuters move between our northern Colorado communities every day. Still, we must make smart decisions about how to make it work and how to ensure it serves the needs of regional commuters, shoppers and entertainment-seekers.

We hope you’ll do your part and share your thoughts with Greeley Evans Transit.

— The Tribune Editorial Board