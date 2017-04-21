Tribune Opinion: We hope Buck doesn’t stop with his book | MyWindsorNow.com

We say this knowing Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., has a book to sell: We are glad someone is talking about the money in Congress.

"Drain the Swamp," his book, is not exactly subtle, and the remarks he's making to publicize the book aren't, either.

Buck criticizes a system that calls for lawmakers to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to serve on influential committees.

We know money talks in Washington, and it's a system that's always frustrated us. Promises from upstarts on fixing it and allowing those without oodles of cash a true voice never seem to get fulfilled.

So here's our challenge to Buck: Now it's time to do something about it.

We're not sure what Buck can do, but perhaps refusing to accept money from fundraising arms of the Republican Party, and explaining why, would be a good start.

We appreciate Buck's candid commentary, and we believe Buck can win here, in our conservative area, without that money.

It would be a good way to show he's serious about what he's saying and not just trying to sell a book.

— Tribune Editorial Board