Tribune Opinion: Weld County Fair celebrates our ag heritage | MyWindsorNow.com

There's a handful of annual Greeley events that help give our community a sense of place, togetherness and uniqueness.

But there's probably no event that gives us those things plus a sense of our own history better than the Weld County Fair.

This is its 99th year. Nearly 1,000 kids in 4-H and FFA will be competing in events ranging from livestock showmanship to model rocketry to gardening. Hundreds of adults also will compete in categories ranging from cakes to dill pickles.

The annual Fair Lunch barbecue feeds 2,500 people. About 43,000 people attended the fair this past year, and organizers think it will be more this year.

A new event this year will be a Jurassic Park-themed presentation, which will be a large dinosaur roaming Island Grove Park about three times per day on the final weekend.

If you like farm animals and kids and homemade pies and good ol' fashioned rural, family values that make Weld County great, we suggest you make a trip to Island Grove Regional Park for the Weld County Fair.

It will be well worth your time.

— Tribune Editorial Board