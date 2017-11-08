Tribune Opinion: Windsor Charter Academy’s decision to install cameras in student bathrooms is creepy

Is Windsor Charter Academy safer after installing cameras in student bathrooms?

That depends on your definition of safe.

Safe, of course, can mean that security is now so tight that it would be even harder for a student to shoot someone. There are cameras everywhere in that school now. That would fit some definitions of safe.

Safe could also mean no one will smoke in a boys' room, so the students are less likely to be exposed to pot or second-hand smoke or the influence of bad behavior. That may also fit some definitions of safe.

But students now feel like their privacy is being trampled. They feel embarrassed. Some even feel violated.

We wouldn't call that safe. We think it's the opposite of safe.

Granted, the cameras point toward the sinks, not the bathroom stalls. Those stalls also go from floor to ceiling. And the school resource officer for the town of Windsor visited the school last week and didn't find any violations. It doesn't appear that school officials are being peeping toms.

And yet, students are covering up the cameras with tape. They are putting up signs of protest, even if, minutes later, those signs are removed. They are obviously uncomfortable with the perception that they are being watched when they go to the bathroom.

No other school in Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District has cameras in bathrooms. No school in Greeley-Evans School District 6 does either. We have a hard time understanding why officials at a charter academy in Windsor believe there's such a risk that they need to invade a pretty private space to ensure the security of its students.

We don't have much of a problem with the school installing security cameras around the building. Perhaps that's a consequence of today's world. But it also makes us wonder, then, if the school can't just install a camera right outside the bathroom? Wouldn't that solve the issue without being so creepy about it?

We know, on the surface, that charter school officials don't want to be creepy. They want to keep the school safe. That's why we'd encourage them to think about their definition of the word safe. And then they need to ask themselves a question: Is the charter academy really safe?

The way the students feel now should give them their answer.

— Tribune Editorial Board