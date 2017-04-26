Tribune Spring Craft & Gift Show to take place at Greeley Mall this weekend | MyWindsorNow.com

The fourth annual Tribune Spring Craft and Gift Show will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the Greeley Mall.

It's spring, and with that comes another seasonal Tribune Craft and Gift Show to showcase the goodies local crafters have to offer.

This weekend, the fourth annual Spring Craft and Gift Show hosted by the Greeley Tribune will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Greeley Mall. The Tribune has been hosting craft shows for almost 20 years, with shows held in the spring, fall and winter.

Tribune event producer Peg Peterson said the Spring Craft and Gift Show provides another opportunity for local vendors to sell their goods to the public.

About 65 vendors are expected to set up shop in various locations inside of the mall. Their crafts range from soaps and candles to jewelry to ceramics and more.

"I think it's just another chance for people to see the beautiful work and art and retail vendors that Greeley has to offer," Peterson said.

Peterson said having the event at the mall each year benefits both the local vendors as well as the mall itself because the craft show drives traffic to the mall. It could potentially serve as a one-stop shop for residents to do their shopping over the weekend, she said.

There also will be activities for the kiddos, such as face painting and arcade games set up throughout the mall.

"These vendors put their heart and souls into what they make," Peterson said. "This is a way for them to reach the public."

Admission is free, as well as parking.

The Tribune's Fall Craft and Gift Show is set for Oct. 13-15 at the Island Grove Regional Park Event Center, 501 N. 14th Ave., and the Winter Craft and Gift Show is set for Dec. 1-2 at the Greeley Recreation Center, 651 10th Ave.

For more information, please contact Peg Peterson at (970) 392-4450 or ppeterson@greeleytribune.com.