Tribune to host book signing for Greeley authors Mike Peters, Peggy Ford Waldo | MyWindsorNow.com

Greeley authors Mike Peters and Peggy Ford Waldo will hold a book signing Friday.

Longtime Greeley Tribune reporter and columnist Mike Peters is the author of “Greeley 1916.” It chronicles the myriad events that happened in Greeley and Weld County a century ago, in 1916. It is pulled straight from Peters’ popular 100 Years Ago columns that run weekly in The Greeley Tribune.

It’s available for purchase at The Tribune, 501 8th Ave.

Cost is $14.99; for those who want the book mailed to them, add $3 for shipping.

In addition to the columns, the book offers advertisements and diagrams from the old newspapers but no photos because there were very few photos in the 1916 newspapers, and those that were there were of very poor quality.

The book also is available on Amazon.com in Kindle format ($7.99) or in paperback ($14.99). You can purchase a copy at bit.ly/greeley1916 or you can order a paperback copy direct from The Tribune by calling (970) 352-0211.

Ford Waldo has worked for the city of Greeley Museums since 1979 and has served as the development curator since 2010.

Her new book is part of Arcadia’s Images of America series. It’s called “Greeley.” Her book tracks Greeley’s history, beginning with its establishment in 1870 as a utopic agricultural and temperance community and contains information about notable individuals, businesses, schools, churches and more. The book is available on Amazon ($21.99 in paperback or $9.99 in Kindle) and through other outlets. Go to http://www.arcadiapublishing.com for more information.

Both authors will be on hand from 3-6 p.m. Friday at The Tribune for the book signing. They also will each offer copies of their books. The event is free and open to the public.