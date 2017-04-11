Tributes for April 12 | MyWindsorNow.com

Myron "Mike" Roy Gage

Oct. 12, 1927-April 6, 2017

Age: 89

Residence: Greeley, formerly of Florence, Ariz.

Myron "Mike" Roy Gage, 89, of Florence, Ariz., passed away April 6, 2017, in Greeley. Myron was born Oct. 12, 1927, in Bergen, N.Y., to Roy and Marjorie Gage.

Mike attended Bergen High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps during World War II. Following his service he worked in construction until the Korean War, when he enlisted in the Air Force. In 1951 he married Patricia Booth in Bellmore, N.Y., and completed his military service the following year. Mike and Pat lived in Bergen and Byron, N.Y., for the next 18 years while Mike worked for Eastman Kodak, Rochester. In 1970 he moved his family to Windsor to help establish a new Kodak plant. Upon retirement, Mike and Pat settled in Florence, Ariz.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball, and became a jack-of-all trade who loved helping others with his skills.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Deborah (David) Jump and their children Sarah Haahr, Melinda Stone, and Anna Swofford, Denise (Jeff) Theobald and their children Tyler Pearce and Kimberly Hein; son, Brian (Sandi) Gage and their children Darla Buckskin, Davin, Brandin, and Logan; also survived by 10 great-grandchildren as well as two on the way; brother, Clayton Gage; sister, Alice Fitzsimmons; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation was from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, 702 13th St., Greeley, with a memorial service following at 3 p.m.

Mike's final resting place will be with his wife in Florence, Ariz. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 702 13th St., Greeley, CO 80631. Friends and family may visit http://www.allnutt.com to leave condolences for the family.