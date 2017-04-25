Tributes for April 26: Shirley Gustafson | MyWindsorNow.com

Shirley Gustafson

Nov. 28, 1930- April 20, 2017

Age: 86

Residence: Windsor

Shirley Evelyn Gustafson, 86, of Windsor, formerly of Lakewood, passed away in Windsor on April 20, 2017.

She was born Nov. 28, 1930, to David and Sadie (Abram) Ellis in Denver.

Shirley graduated from South High School and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

On Aug. 10, 1951, she married Edwin Gustafson in Cheyenne. They moved to Brighton in 1952. In 1969, they moved to Lakewood, where she lived until October, when she moved into assisted living in Windsor.

She loved music, playing the piano, photography, and was a collector. Shirley was a member of the Episcopal Church.

Shirley is survived by sons, Mark Allan (Jerri) of Windsor, Paul Ellis (Janet) Gustafson of Golden, Steve Neal (Brenda) Gustafson of Billings, Mont., and Stuart Edwin (Vickie) Gustafson of Greeley; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Edwin; and her sister, Altha Latz.

A private family service will be held.

Online memorials may be made at http://www.marksfuneralservice.com.