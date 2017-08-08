Tributes for Aug. 9 | MyWindsorNow.com

Terry Suppes

April 10, 1951-Aug. 1, 2017

Age: 66

Residence: Loveland

Terry Lee Suppes, 66, of Loveland, passed away surrounded by his loving family after a brave yearlong struggle with cancer on Aug. 1, 2017.

Terry was born April 10, 1951, in Hays, Kans. To Anton and Agnes (Urban) Suppes.

On Dec. 18, 1971, he married Pamela Rogers in Plainville, Kans.

He was the owner of Suppes Farms and Harvesting.

Terry will be remembered as a man with a big heart, his great love for his family and friends and his perseverance and hard work.

Terry is survived by his wife, Pamela Suppes; daughters, Michelle (Sam) Eller of Johnstown, Jaime (Jason) Parrott of Johnstown and Abby (Brent) Jungemann of Windsor ; sisters, Carol Myers of Fort Collins and Sheila (Jim) Brackett of Colorado Springs; brothers, Ivan Suppes of Otis, Kans. and Galen (Kim) Suppes of Colombia, Mo.; sister-in-law, Annabel Suppes of Windsor; grandchildren, Rylan and Payton Eller, Maxx and Macey Parrott, Hayden and Morgan Jungemann; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best buddy, Dooley.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Duane Suppes.

Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at Marks Funeral Chapel, 9293 Eastman Park Dr., Windsor. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1450 7th St., Windsor. Private family interment will be held at Johnstown Cemetery at a later date.

