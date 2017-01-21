Tributes for Jan. 22 | MyWindsorNow.com

Doyce Tobin

July 13, 1933- Jan. 14, 2017

Age: 83

Residence: Windsor

Doyce Lorene Tobin, 83, died Jan. 14, 2017, in Windsor. Doyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Jerry Tobin. She also is survived by her son, Martin (Elaine) Rowe; grandchildren, Theresa and Braidy Boen and Martin TJ Rowe; great-grandchildren, Lance (Caitlin) Kohl and Jillian (Jeasse) Schaetzle; and two great-great-grandchildren, Logan and Rosabelle Kohl.

Doyce Lorene Taylor was born July 13, 1933, in Leagueville, Texas. She married Jerry Tobin on Sept. 3, 1969, in Laramie, Wyo. She lived in Brighton until 1974, when she and Jerry moved to La Puente, Calif. In 1992, she and Jerry retired to Colorado and settled in Windsor, where she lived until her death.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Lakeview Cemetery, 32815 Hwy 257 in Windsor. A reception was hosted at 3 p.m. at the Tobin residence, 520 4th St. in Windsor.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Doyces’ name to the Colorado Veterans Resource Coalition at http://www.cvrcforvets.org.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.marksfuneralservice.com.