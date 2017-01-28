Tributes for Jan. 29 | MyWindsorNow.com

Donald Margheim

April 14, 1938- Jan. 18, 2017

Age: 78

Residence: Windsor

Donald Eugene Margheim, 78, of Windsor, died Jan. 18, 2017, at Medical Center of the Rockies.

Mr. Margheim was born April 14, 1938, to John and Emma (Lofing) Margheim in Windsor.

He married Emilie Martin at Saint John’s Lutheran Church of Windsor on Feb. 11, 1961. He joined the Army in 1961. When he returned from service in the Army, they had their first child, Mark, and an infant son who died at birth.

Donald worked at Woodward Governor for 21 years. He enjoyed fishing and visiting with friends and family.

Mr. Margheim is survived by his son, Mark (Kristi) Margheim; and granddaughter Ashlee who is attending school at the University of Louisville Medical School.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Amelia, Charlene, Betty, Viola, Lydia, Rachel and Ruth; and brothers, Bill and John.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 328 Walnut St., Windsor. Interment will be held an hour prior to the funeral service at Lakeview Cemetery, 32815 Hwy 257, Windsor.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.marksfuneralservice.com.