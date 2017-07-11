Tributes for July 12 | MyWindsorNow.com

Lena Hettinger

Jan. 6, 1928-June 27, 2017

Age: 89

Residence: Mesa, Ariz.

Lena Griess Hettinger passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 27, 2017, in Mesa Ariz. at the age of 89. She was born in Rijnsburg, Holland on Jan. 6, 1928, to Samuel and Elsje van Egmond.

She met her first husband Albert Griess while he was stationed in Holland during WWII. They were married on Oct. 25, 1945. She came to America and went to class to learn English and study to become an American citizen. Her new home in America was in Sutton, Neb.and she had to transition from a city girl to a farming wife. She and Albert moved to Windsor in 1957. After the passing of her first husband, she married Henry Hettinger on Aug. 5, 1981. She remained living in Windsor until Aug. 2011, and then moved to Mesa Ariz. to live with her daughter, Margie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Elsje van Egmond; three sisters, Maarjie, Pryna, and Tryna; and one brother, Hugo; husbands, Albert H. Gwriess and Henry Hettinger; and an infant daughter, Elsie.

She is survived by one brother, Samuel van Egmond in Holland; three children, Margie Held-Shimon (Gary), Rogene Pennington (Dan) and James Griess (Linda); five grandchildren, Larry Held (Christine), Rodney Held, Kimberly Griess, Shannon Mitchener (Robert) and Kelley Lee (Brandon); five great-grandchildren, Dineen Held, Matt Held and Sophia Mitchener, Boston and Sawyer Lee; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., July 17, 2017, at Faith United Church, 1020 Walnut St., Windsor. Colo.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.marksfuneralservice.com.