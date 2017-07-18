Tributes for July 19: ‘Gerry’ Adams | MyWindsorNow.com

Gerald "Gerry" W. Adams

Gerald "Gerry" W. Adams passed away peacefully June 19, 2017, in Windsor after a six-month battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 14, 1951, in Cape Girardo, Mo., to Homer and Jean (née Crowell) Adams. Gerald worked as a telecommunications specialist for over 40 years, until his diagnosis last December. He served his country with pride as a Marine during the Vietnam War. After being wounded in battle he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a licensed pilot, an excellent cook, loved baseball and fishing in the high mountain lakes.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Diana; daughters, Kristin (Hecter Galvan) and Sara (Joe Moreno); grandsons, Brandon (Jessica), John and Angel; granddaughter, Raven; great-grandchildren, James and Emma Felker; brother, Mike (Wendy); sisters, Denise and Debbie (Eric); and life-long friend, Mark Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

This kind and gentle man will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held in September.

In lieu of flowers, in Gerald's memory, please donate to the Gary Sinese Foundation, PO Box 50008, Studio City, Calif., or garysinesefoundation.org.

