Tributes for July 26 | MyWindsorNow.com

Jerry Lloyd Lee April 5, 1946- July 11, 2017 Age: 71 Residence: Windsor

Jerry Lloyd Lee, 71, of Windsor passed away July 11, 2017.

Jerry was born April 5, 1946, to Orlen and Lucille (Barsness) Lee in Starbuck, Minn.

He graduated from the University of Minnesota. Jerry worked in advertising and sales and most recently owned his own property management company.

He loved fast cars and classic cars and never missed the Good Guys Car Show in Loveland. Often he traveled to Des Moines to the Good Guys Car show. Jerry enjoyed spending time with family at the lakes of Minnesota.

Jerry is survived by his children, Hunter Lee of Fort Collins and Heather (Michael) Baker of Dacono; brothers, Gordon (Beverly) Lee of Newport, Minn. and Howard (Linda) Lee of Waconia, Minn; and one grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harvey Lee.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 22, at Nora Lutheran Church in Kensington, Minn. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Internment will follow at the church cemetery.

Kerry Anne Palmer Sept. 28, 1977- July 18, 2017 Age: 39 Residence: Windsor

Kerry Anne Palmer, 39, of Windsor died at her home on July 18, 2017. She was born Sept 28, 1977, in Greeley, Colo., to Mike Snyder and Shirl (Stoltz) Snyder Benikosky. She married Shane Palmer in May of 2000.

Kerry has lived in the Greeley and Windsor area, graduating from Windsor High School in 1995 and going on to earn her surgical tech degree from Colorado Technical University in Denver, Colo., in 2014.

One of Kerry's favorite quotes was, "It doesn't matter how many times you fall; it's the getting back up that counts. Head up, heart strong!"

Kerry enjoyed music, reading, the outdoors and especially spending time with her children. She attended Life Bridge Church.

Kerry is survived by her parents, Mike Snyder and Shirl Benikosky; son, Cody Palmer; daughter, Hayley Palmer; stepbrother, Shannon Benikosky; stepsisters, Shelby Coy and Summer Rains; and honorary sister, Tiffany Skoglund.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Irene Stoltz; great-grandmother, Ida Reed; and half sister, Chrissie Humphries.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel with a reception to follow in the Allnutt Reception Center.

