Tributes for May 3: Lorie Ketcham, Kristina Marie Tournai | MyWindsorNow.com

Lorie Ketcham

May 29, 1967-April 19, 2017

Age: 49

Residence: Windsor

Lorie LeAnn Ketcham, 49, of Windsor is now with her beloved Savior Jesus Christ after passing away peacefully surrounded by her family after more than a two-year fight with cancer on April 19, 2017, at Medical Center of the Rockies.

She was born May 29, 1967, in Grants, N.M., to Doug and Elvira (Burrows) Hammit. She graduated from Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyo. Lorie earned Bachelor's Degrees in Accounting and German from Southern Connecticut State University, in Hamden, Conn.

On July 29, 1989, she married Larry Ketcham at the First Presbyterian Church in Gillette, Wyo.

She was the owner of LK Accounting Services. She worked at the Vineyard Church of the Rockies, and previously at The Children's Foundation.

Lorie is survived by her husband, Larry; parents, Doug and Elvira Hammit; children, Zhenya (Ronni) Ketcham, Mar'yana Ketcham, Isabelle Ketcham, Erick Ketcham and Ellyana Ketcham; siblings, Dallas (Brita) Hammit and Nancy (Randy) Pickett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Vineyard Church of the Rockies, 1450 Westwood Drive, Windsor.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.marksfuneralservice.com.

Kristina Marie Tournai

March 17, 1972-Oct. 19, 1995

Age: 23

Residence: Greeley

Belated, but not because she was forgotten — belated because she was finally found. Kristina Marie Tournai died on Oct. 19, 1995, in Greeley. She was born on March 17, 1972, in Valparaiso, Ind., to Michael and Mary Ellen (Julian) Tournai. Tina had the warmest smile. She had a sweet euphonious voice that many can still remember today. She was a beautiful person, inside and out and many people were drawn to her because of her all-around beauty. She was always determined to do her best. When she was just 8 months old she spent the entire day learning how to walk on her own. Each time she would fall, she would get right back up and try again. Tina's determination got her walking that day and her drive and persistence continued throughout her life to help her achieve her goals. In middle school, she learned how to play the trumpet and by high school was in the school marching band. She lettered in band and also had the opportunity to travel to Canada as a result. She was also competitive and a good sportsmen who played basketball, volleyball and track and also sang in the school choir. Tina was very studious and enjoyed learning. She was in the honor roll and participated in Knowledge Bowl throughout all of her schooling; she put all of her energy into performing well in everything she did. Tina was a very caring person who had a passion for helping others, which led her to study nursing at the University of Northern Colorado. She graduated from the nursing program with honors and was just beginning her carrier as a nurse in the oncology unit at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley before her untimely death. Friends and family will remember her kindness and how no matter how busy she could have been with all her activities, she always took the time to be there, a shoulder to cry on, a listening ear, someone to share a laugh with and those are the memories that people will hold onto most. In her short time in the world, she made a lasting impression on those who knew her, even the slightest. She was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt and friend who has been missed dearly and will continue to be missed, however on a more comforted tone as our beloved Tina is finally laid to rest. Tina is survived by her parents, Michael and Mary Ellen Tournai of Windsor; sisters, Kelly Fryan (Mark) of Greeley, Susan Kuznik (Brian) of Greeley, Mary Nerud (Joe) of Scottsbluff, Neb., Julie Tonso of Fort Collins, Theresa Tournai (Georgia) of Greeley, and Annie Lloyd (Chris) of Timnath; brothers, Joe Tournai of Clearwater, Fla., and John Tournai of Land O Lakes, Fla.; and a loving extended family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Private services were held on April 23, 2017, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Windsor. Interment was at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Tina's memory to "FOHVAMP" (Families of Homicide Victims and Missing Persons) in care of Adamson Funeral Home, 2000 47th Ave. Greeley, Colo. 80634. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.AdamsonCares.com.