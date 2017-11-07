Tributes for Nov. 8

Janice Meyer

Sept. 26, 1936- Oct. 28, 2017

Age: 81

Residence: Windsor

Janice Louise Meyer, 81, of Windsor, passed away Oct. 28, 2017, at North Shore Health and Rehabilitation in Loveland.

Janice was born Sept. 26, 1936, to Cleve and Elaine (Parker) Stanley in Elba, Colo.

She graduated from Sidney High School in Sidney, Neb. She moved to Windsor in 1963. She worked as a secretary at Park School in Windsor, a secretary at the State of Colorado, and she was a co-owner of Double-J Pet ranch in Windsor. She enjoyed time with family, talking with friends on the phone, and spending time with animals.

Janice is survived by her children, Stan (Amber) Meyer of North Platte, Neb., Jody Meyer of Greeley, and Steve (Janet) Meyer of Windsor; grandchildren, Aaron Meyer of Honolulu, Hawaii, Stephanie (Mike) Heil of North Platte, Matthew (Jenna) Meyer of Henderson, Nev., and Michael (Ashley Pennington) Meyer of Grand Junction; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Heil, Jasper Heil, Eli Heil, Emery Meyer, Grayson Meyer, and Haden Pennington; and her beloved dog, "Punkin."

She is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Robert Meyer; brother, Delman Stanley; and nephew, Bobby Stanley.

A celebration of Janice's life will took place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Marks Funeral Chapel, 9293 Eastman Park Drive in Windsor.

Full obituary and online condolences may be made at http://www.marksfuneralservice.com.