Tributes for Oct. 4: Susan J. DeRosa Hogue

Susan J. DeRosa Hogue

Dec. 21, 1956- Sept. 21, 2017 Age: 60 Residence: Loveland

Susan J. DeRosa Hogue died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Loveland, on the last day of summer.

Susan was born on Dec. 21, 1956 at Kings County Hospital in Queens, N.Y. on the first day of winter. She grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. and was a proud New Yorker until the day she died. She had an illustrious career on Wall Street, working the trading floor of Goldman Sachs. She moved to New Jersey to raise her family, where she worked as a crossing guard and later as a bookkeeper.

Susan spent her free time doing what she loved most, volunteering. Some of the organizations she volunteered for were Meals on Wheels, Closter Police Department, and Saint Mary's Catholic Church. Her most cherished volunteer venture was with the House of Puddles, a basset hound rescue in which she sat on the board for several years.

Susan loved to laugh and laugh LOUD. Susan was passionate and fearless. She once risked her own life to save a man who was trapped in a wood chipper. She was known for her delicious cooking, her thick Brooklyn accent, but most of all for her loving, generous spirit.

She is survived by her devoted husband, James Mark Hogue, whom she lovingly referred to as simply "Hogue"; children, Daniel Gardella, Samantha Lametta (Tommy) and Matthew Gardella; children through marriage, Camille Hogue, Katherine Burczek (Deon), and Carolin Hogue; grandchildren, Gabriella, Makayla, Stephanie, Mayra, Jesse, Dillon, Dawson, Duncan, Jacob, Alyzia, and Faith; siblings, Joseph DeRosa (Esther) and Joyce Forte (Peter).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Yolanda DeRosa.

Services will be held at 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, 12801 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m., at Fort Logan National Cemetery. A memorial mass will also be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Saint Mary's Church in Closter, NJ.

Contributions in memory of Sue may be made to House of Puddles: http://www.houseofpuddles.org.