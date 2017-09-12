Tributes for Sept. 13

Ruth Ellen Campbell

Jan. 2, 1935-Aug. 31, 2017

Age: 82

Residence: Greeley

Ruth Ellen Campbell, 82, of Greeley, died Aug. 31, 2017, in Greeley. She was born to Earl and Grace (Snyder) Pentecost on Jan. 2, 1935, in El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Ruth Ellen was a true artist and sold her work at art festivals. However, beyond all, she loved her family and enjoyed her role as wife, mother, and especially "Granny."

Ruth Ellen is survived by her husband, Oren; children, Deborah Campbell, David (Marry Lou) Campbell, and Rebekah Campbell-Green; grandchildren, Melissa, Shawn (Mary), Adriana (Nate), Ian, and Taylor; four great-grandchildren; and brother, John Pentecost.

Ruth Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Ellis, Harry, Barbara, and Grace.

Celebration of Ruth Ellen's life was held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at First United Methodist Church, 503 Walnut St., Windsor. A memorial service will be held in October in Ruth Ellen's hometown of El Dorado Springs, Mo. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.

To leave condolences for Ruth Ellen's family, please visit http://www.ncccremation.com.

Janice Kay Lind

July 15, 1941-Sept. 4, 2017

Age: 76

Residence: Windsor

Janice Kay Lind, 76, of Windsor and Fort Myers, Fla., died peacefully Sept. 4, 2017, at Mountain Vista Senior Living Community, Wheat Ridge.

Jan was born July 15, 1941, in Windsor to H.F. "Barry" and Lorene Lind from Severance. Jan and her two brothers, Larry and Ken, enjoyed living, playing and working as they grew up on the family farm, Lind Farms. Jan was active in 4-H events winning many sewing competitions and she earned a trip to the National 4-H baking contest with her award winning Cherry Pie.

Jan is a graduate of Windsor High School and attended some college at CSU in Fort Collins. She held administrative positions in Denver until she married Air Force Captain David Cox and moved with her husband to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota; they later moved to Fort Collins to join the family farming business, Lind Farms, in Fort Collins while raising a growing family with children Cheri, Davy and later Billy. Jan enjoyed breeding and showing Champion Pekingese dogs, baking cherry pies, cooking delicious meals, designing western show attire for her children whom showed horses regionally and nationally and spending time with her family. She also held administrative and purchasing positions with Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins until her retirement.

Jan married Melvin Queen in Nov. 1997 and spent her retirement years first in Severance and later in Fort Meyers, Fla. where she enjoyed the sunshine, attended art shows, explored Florida with Mel, took walks with Boulder (her beloved dog), designed flower arrangements and sold swim suits with her son David's family business. She spent time with family and friends and always kept close to her children and grandchildren, as she loved them all dearly.

She is survived by daughter, Cherlyn Linden and Eric Snelgrove of Denver; son, David Cox of Castle Pines; Dawn Johnson of Naples, Fla.; son, Bill and Shelly Cox of Westminister; grandchildren, Barry Linden, Jaylyn Cox, Shaina Cox, Macy Cox and Derek Cox; step-children, Tracy Queen of Lone Tree and Lorna Kahn of Nevada; step-grandchildren, Devin Queen and Ethan Johnson; also survived by brother, Ken and Joyce Lind of Severance; and several nieces and nephews.

Jan is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Cox of Fort Collins; husband, Melvin Queen of Denver and Fort Meyers; and brother, Larry Lind of Severance.

A Celebration of Life to honor Jan was held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 328 Walnut St., Windsor. A reception will follow. Interment took place prior to the service at 10 a.m., at Lakeview Cemetery, 32815 Hwy 257, Windsor.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.marksfuneralservice.com.