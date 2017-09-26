Tributes for Sept. 27

Vivian S. Macken July 10, 1923- Sept. 22, 2017 Age: 94 Residence: Windsor

Vivian S. Macken, of Windsor passed away Sept. 22, 2017, with family by her side. She was born July 10, 1923, in Sparta, Mo. to Raymond and Georgia Swearengin. Vivian was raised in Casper, Wyo. and graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper. She was fortunate to live and travel to many places and enjoyed a lengthy career as an administrative secretary. Vivian's retirement years were spent as a House Mother at Pi Beta Phi sorority at Colorado State University. She loved the 16 years she spent there.

Vivian was loved and will be missed by her two sons, Don Macken of Spring, Texas and Pat Macken of Windsor; three daughters, Sharon (Dave) Buell of Portland, Ore., Jeanne (Bruce) Gorze of Greeley and Joanne Grubb of Findlay, Ohio; sister, Velma Larrabee of Fort Collins; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one due in Dec.; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Swearengin; and son-in-law, Eric Grubb.

A private family memorial is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association or Suncrest Hospice in care of Marks Funeral and Cremation, 9293 Eastman Park Dr., Windsor, Colo. 80550. Online condolences may be made at http://www.marksfuneralservice.com.