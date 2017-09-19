Trivia night to benefit Windsor-Severance schools

Trivia night to benefit schools

The Weld Re-4 Education Foundation will host a trivia night from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 7 at the American Legion, 624 Ash St.

Proceeds will benefit the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, according to a news release from the Windsor Chamber of Commerce.

The event is $25 for a team with a maximum of eight members, and teams will receive snacks, a beer ticket and a chance to win prizes, according to the release.

The foundation is also seeking coupons, small gift cards or other promotional pieces businesses may contribute to the goodie bags that will be given to the winning teams.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Kim Schutt at kschutt@wicklaw.com. To register for the event go to bit.ly/EducationFundraiser.