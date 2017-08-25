Truck and Tractor Pull promises dirt, noise and fun

Tickets for the Truck and Tractor Pull starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at Island Grove Arena, 501 N. 14th Ave. are available online at Register.GrowTix.com/e/noco_pull_2017 .

Dirt churns in the air, mixing with blackening diesel smoke as the arena shakes with the sound of serious horsepower. It's pullin' time.

The Tribune's Truck and Tractor Pull is returning for a second year starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 with the pre-show street stock pull at Island Grove Arena, 501 N 14th Ave. Registration for the street stock is onsite 3-5 p.m. the day of the event.

The Colorado Truck and Tractor Pullers Association main event will start at 7 p.m. The main event will feature 10 pulling classes, from super stock and big block tractors to modified and pro-stock trucks. Most notably, there will also be a mini-rod class. Though mini-rods are about a third of the size of the other trucks, they have all the horsepower of their larger counterparts. Delene Davis, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Truck and Tractor Pullers Association, said mini-rods are a rare sight in Colorado that you won't want to miss.

"They get a lot of wheel speed," Davis said. "They're loud and fun."

About 1,500 people attended the Truck and Tractor Pull last year. Peg Peterson, the Tribune's event producer, said organizers are hoping for an even larger audience this year.

Seating will open at 4:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available at the event. Tickets are $13 for grandstand admission or $18 for a pit pass (online price through Sept. 15). Kids younger than 5 are admitted free. Parking is free.

Recommended Stories For You

The Colorado Truck and Tractor Pullers Association will bring in pullers from seven different states, from Arizona to Idaho. There will also be all kinds of engines, including high octane and ethanol engines.

"It's dirt and noise," Davis said.