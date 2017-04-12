Two bills sponsored by Greeley’s Sen. John Cooke that target sex trafficking pass committee | MyWindsorNow.com

The two measures sponsored by Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, House Bill 1072 and House Bill 1172, will move on to a vote on the Senate floor.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved two bills carried by Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, focused on protecting victims of sexual servitude and ending sex trafficking in Colorado.

House Bill 1072 adds to the definition of human trafficking for sexual servitude, the act of purchasing another person to coerce engagement in sexual activity. It also adds this element to the definition of human trafficking of a minor, according to a Senate GOP news release.

Under current law, unlawful sexual activity only pertains to minors. HB1072 expands that definition to include human trafficking and requires those convicted to register under the sex offender registry.

House Bill 1172 requires courts to adhere to the minimum sentencing of eight years in the prison for those convicted of a class 2 felony for human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude.

"Giving law enforcement every weapon in our arsenal to combat these heinous crimes and ensuring that we untie the hands of our judges and juries, and give them the confidence to seek convictions will allow us to take crucial steps to ending sexual exploitation in Colorado," Cooke said in the release. "These may seem like small fixes, but the small fixes will have a large impact. These small fixes could save the life of someone you know."