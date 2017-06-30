Two Greeley used car dealers indicted after massive human trafficking investigation | MyWindsorNow.com

If Noman Boroumand and Fares Al Rashed bond out of jail, they will have to appear in court at 9 a.m. July 13. If they cannot bond out of jail, their next court appearance will be at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. If they bond out of jail, they will be required to relinquish their passports or visas, undergo drug and alcohol monitoring and submit to GPS tracking. They also will be prohibited from contacting each other and the alleged victims and will be required to stay 100 yards from the alleged victims’ homes.

Shrouded by law enforcement and victim advocates, the slight woman marched up to the podium to address Weld District Court Judge Shannon Lyons.

The man she and three other woman have accused of sexually assaulting them in the past several months was only visible on a computer screen, far enough away to provide some semblance of safety.

"I just came here to beg of you to consider the terror we have lived," said the woman, before a courtroom in which Noman Boroumand appeared for a bond hearing Friday.

He has been charged with 29 felony counts including sexual assault, human trafficking for sexual servitude and stalking involving four women in the past few years. "The harassment and stalking is extended through third parties. My entire life revolves around looking over my shoulder and I am deftly afraid.

"I am terrified."

This week, the Weld County Grand Jury indicted both Boroumand, 45, who owned 1st Choice Motors, 5990 10th St., in Greeley for years before the state recently shut it down, and Fares Al Rashed, 38, owner of Alrashed Auto Sales, 1201 8th Ave. They appeared Friday in Weld District Court via video feed from the Weld County Jail.

Weld District Court Judge Shannon Lyons imposed a $3 million bond on Boroumand and a $1.5 million bond on Al Rashed after listening to arguments from Weld Chief Deputy District Attorney Thea Carrasco and hearing from three of five named victims in the indictment.

"I would suggest that this defendant has all of the incentive in the world to flee," Carrasco said. In addition to the serious crimes in which he is charged, "at this moment I have an affidavit on my desk that involves 100 counts of theft, fraud and criminal behavior" against Boroumand for actions at his former car dealership. Formal charges in that case could come as soon as next week.

One alleged victim came to support Boroumand, stating he's been a father to her children for the year and half she has been with him.

"We love him very much," the woman, also named in the indictment. "I am not afraid of him, and my children are not afraid of him. I ask you not to take him away from my children."

The indictment stems from a Greeley Police Department investigation that began this past December involving both men and their behavior with the alleged victims that constituted human trafficking for sexual servitude, sexual assault, stalking, domestic violence, and other associated crimes. The FBI assisted in the investigation. The indictment relays several incidents of rape and stalking involving one or both of the men in the case, dating back to 2014.

In all, the indictment levies 36 charges against the pair, involving four adult victims and one child, who was apparently present during a confrontation between Boroumand and one of the alleged victims.

Boroumand's defense attorney, Bob Ray, argued against a high bond in the case.

"The chances of conviction is somewhere between slim and none, and none has left town," he said

"The DA has been trying to put him in jail forever," Ray said. "Every victim in this case is an ex-girlfriend. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

According to the indictment, Boroumand's charges involve the repeated rape of a personal assistant, with whom he began a personal relationship, stemming back to January 2016. The indictment states he not only raped her, but in one incident forced her to have sex with Al Rashed while he physically held her down. Both men raped her during several incidents, the indictment states.

The indictment also details an incident in which the woman tried to sever ties with Boroumand, and he told her his mother had a heart attack to get into her home. When she opened her garage door, both Boroumand and Al Rashed were there, the indictment stated. Both men raped the victim in the incident, the indictment stated.

The indictment also states that Boroumand threatened to kill a victim in his basement and stuff her body in one of his vehicles and have it demolished. The indictment states he also accused her of seeing other men. The victim said she saw Boroumand following and watching her on many occasions.

According to the indictment, the victim said she rarely left her house, and could barely function in daily life because of Boroumand's stalking.

During one incident, the indictment stated, Boroumand asked a victim to inject him with steroids at her house. He brought Al Rashed with him, and forced the victim to have sex with Al Rashed, recording the assault on his phone.

In the incidents involving Al Rashed's sexual assaults on the women, the indictment alleges, Boroumand instructed Al Rashed to leave the women money.

Al Rashed's attorney, Ryan Cox out of the Springer & Steinberg law firm in Denver, said Al Rashed was eager to appear in court.

"He denies these charges and is eager to contest and challenge the allegations," Cox said.

Al Rashed already was facing multiple charges of child prostitution from a 2015 arrest into a another human trafficking ring that nabbed Paul Burman, who was convicted of several charges in a child prostitution ring.

Al Rashed in that case is accused of having sex with an underage girl during the investigation into Burman's activities by the Rocky Mountain Innocence Lost Task Force.

On May 3, the Colorado Motor Vehicle Dealer Board shut down 1st Choice Motors. The board would not release information into why they shut down the dealership, citing an ongoing investigation.

Boroumand's legal troubles with women started in January, when he was arrested for misdemeanor assault and later, 25 counts of violating a protection order. Those cases, as well as a misdemeanor assault case from 2016 involving his live-in girlfriend and the one alleged victim who supported him in court Friday, were all dismissed in March, only to be added in this new indictment.

In court Friday, the aunt of one of the alleged victims asked Lyons to keep them safe from Boroumand. The victims have suffered with Boroumand's repeated and perfected pattern of stalking, and instilling terror, she said.

"The safety of the victims along with all others must be safeguarded to the maximum degree possible," the woman pleaded. "Please use every tool at your disposal to ensure this defendant" doesn't continue this behavior. "It is vitally important to make the statement that these crimes will not be tolerated in civilized society."