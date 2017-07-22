Two people hospitalized following crash near Ault on Colo. 14 | MyWindsorNow.com

Authorities briefly closed Colo. 14 on Saturday morning just east of Ault following two-vehicle crash that injured two.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. near Colo. 14 and Weld County Road 37. The highway was closed in both directions immediately following the crash between Weld roads 37 and 39.

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Trooper Tim Schaefer said he didn't know much about the crash. However, he said it involved a white Ford F-250 pickup and a blue Ford F-250 pickup. Initial reports that the crash involved a third vehicle proved accurate, he said.

Two patients suffered moderate injuries and were taken to North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley for treatment.

Schaefer said he did not know which vehicle the patients came from, nor did he know their names.