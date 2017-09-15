Two Windsor men arrested on suspicion of stealing tractor and damaging property

The Weld District Attorney has until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to file formal charges against Andrew Franek and Tanner Cross for allegations of stealing construction equipment in Windsor.

Windsor police arrested two men early Thursday morning on suspicion of stealing a backhoe tractor while they were drunk.

According to affidavits for their arrest, Andrew Franek, 20, and Tanner Cross, 20, went into the woods late at night on Sept. 14 in search of wood for a bonfire. Franek and Cross came across an unattended backhoe tractor and a front-loader.

Franek is employed at a construction company, so he owns a set of keys that can be universally used for most heavy equipment. Cross took a joyride on the backhoe, according to the affidavit. Cross also drove the front-loader, but he did not use it to destroy property, according to the affidavit.

In the backhoe, Cross smashed into several street signs, pushed over trash bins and moved dirt onto the roadways in the Harmony Ridge subdivision of Windsor, according to the affidavit. The affidavit claims this damage could cost somewhere between $5,000 and $20,000.

A Windsor police officer saw the tractor about 1:18 a.m. at the intersection of Bexley Drive and Longbourne Drive. As the officer drove toward the backhoe, the men ran east.

After calling another police officer and a K-9 unit for backup, the officer found Franek hiding in a ditch close to the abandoned backhoe.

Cross later returned to the scene and was arrested around 4:54 a.m., according to the affidavit. According to the affidavit Cross's driver's license has been revoked and he is scheduled to appear in court on other unrelated cases.

Cross was booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, a felony, while Franek was arrested in relation to accessory to the theft, which is also a felony.