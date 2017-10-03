U.S. 34 closed between Loveland and Estes Park until May 2018

The stretch of U.S. 34 between Loveland and Estes Park will be closed until late May 2018, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release. Officials cited the need for "extensive" work to make the road in the Big Thompson Canyon more resilient to flooding.

The work will stretch from Mall Road in Estes Park, mile marker 66 on the highway, to the Dam Store, mile market 83, on the eastern end of the canyon. Workers will create man-made bedrock under some sections of road and move others to sit on natural bedrock. They also will repair the road near the Waltonia landslide and improve river embankment slopes.

Canyon residents have been given passes allowing them to travel along the closed stretch during certain times of day. But the Waltonia landslide area, from mile markers 72 to 74, will be completely impassible for the duration of the work. Residents can use Larimer County Road 43 to bypass it.

Anyone living outside the canyon will need to use U.S.-36, Colo. 66 or U.S. 287 to detour between Loveland and Estes.