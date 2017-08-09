U.S. News and World Report ranked University of Colorado Hospital No. 15 in best hospital honor roll | MyWindsorNow.com

U.S. News and World Report ranked University of Colorado Hospital No. 15 in the annual U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, moving up five positions from last year's ranking, according to a news release. The report also ranked the hospital No. 1 in Colorado.

University of Colorado Hospital is nationally ranked in 11 specialties, including a No. 1 ranking in pulmonology, a distinction University of Colorado Hospital shares with National Jewish Health.

» Pulmonology.

» Kidney disorders.

» Cancer.

» Orthopedics.

» Neurology and neurosurgery.

» Diabetes and endocrinology.

» Gynecology.

» Gastroenterology and GI surgery.

» Cardiology and heart surgery.

» Geriatrics.

» Urology.

U.S. News also recognized the specialty of rheumatology as "high performing."

University of Colorado Hospital is the academic anchor of UCHealth, a nonprofit health care system that includes seven hospitals and more than 100 clinics throughout Colorado. Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies rank among the top 10 hospitals in Colorado.

For the full list of Colorado hospital rankings, go to http://www.usnews.com/hospitals.