UCHealth introduces UCHealth Greeley Campus in groundbreaking ceremony | MyWindsorNow.com

Where: Southwest of U.S. 34 and 65th Avenue in Greeley.

UCHealth introduced its upcoming hospital Monday at a groundbreaking ceremony. This will be the second hospital established in the city in about 100 years.

The $185 million UCHealth Greeley Campus will be made up of a $135 million, 53-bed hospital and a $50 million medical office building in the St. Michael's area off 65th Avenue and U.S. 34 bypass.

Daniel Zenk, a physician at UCHealth and incoming president of UCHealth Medical Group, said he's heard patients ask for extended services for years.

"This will be the first time we can truly offer patients inpatient care, an emergency department, ICU, heart catheterization laboratory, birthing unit and all the inpatient services right next door to where they'll get their primary care and specialty care," Zenk said.

Zenk has worked for the Greeley Medical Clinic, 1900 16th St., for 22 years. When the new medical campus is up and running, he and the rest of the clinic will move there.

"This will allow all the clinics to come together," Zenk said in an interview.

The UCHealth Medical Center will be 112,000 square feet with room to grow, officials said.

Greeley Mayor Tom Norton spoke at the event, which brought in a crowd of more than 100 people.

"UCHealth will provide a level of service, a level of competition to health care in our entire region and we much appreciate that," Norton said. "I believe competition is the key to success."

He also said he was glad for the jobs the hospital would bring to Greeley, including about 500 construction jobs and 300 new health care jobs. Those jobs are an important part of how Greeley grows, he said.

Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth's Medical Center of the Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital, said in an interview the new hospital provides another access point for patients.

Medical Center of the Rockies, he said, is facing capacity issues. Since the hospital serves about 60,000 patients from Weld County, it made sense to build a hospital in Greeley rather than expand Medical Center of the Rockies.

With the population in Weld projected to grow, another hospital is needed, Unger said.

Marilyn Schock, the president of UCHealth Greeley Hospital, said UCHealth anticipates the hospital will be completed in late 2018.