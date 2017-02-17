UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies to get new chief operating officer | MyWindsorNow.com

UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies will have a new chief operating officer next month, according to a news release.

Yvonne Rockwood will take on the role at both hospitals starting March 6.

Rockwood previously worked as Kaiser Permanente’s executive director in Denver. Before coming to Colorado, she served as the chief operating officer at Kaiser South Bay Medical Center in California from 2011-15 and assistant medical center administrator starting in 2007.

She earned a master’s degree in health care administration from California State University in Long Beach, Calif., and a master’s degree in business administration from Chapman University in Orange, Calif.

She will be replacing Marilyn Schock, who joined UCHealth in August 2014. In October 2016, UCHealth tapped Schock as the president of UCHealth Greeley Hospital, which will break ground this year.